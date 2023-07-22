Futurama Season 11 Review: A Sweet, Sort Of Satisfying Return

"Futurama" season 11 is filled to the brim with the series' quick background jokes and seemingly off-the-cuff commentary from its characters, and these little chunks of comedy are just as great as they've always been. The series' sentimentality, which has grown over the years, also still works, though die-hard fans of the original Fox run might find some of it a bit too sweet for their liking. There's really just one major thing that holds the latest season of "Futurama" from being as good as it could be, and that's the show leaning into more topical humor. The original Fox run occasionally had topical episodes, and the Comedy Central runs had significantly more of them, but it just feels like too much in season 11. The season opener, "The Impossible Stream," follows Fry as he tries to stream everything ever made, a truly dangerous feat. There are a bunch of jokes at Hulu's expense and we're supposed to feel like the show is still a little punk rock, but pretty much every streaming service has a show that pokes fun at them directly (Netflix has the "Joan is Awful" episode of "Black Mirror," Hulu already got roasted pretty hard on "Reboot," etc.).

Of the episodes I screened, two were extremely topical and felt especially pointed, and a third was topical in that it was playing around with "Dune," which is currently having a huge resurgence thanks to the Denis Villeneuve flicks. Most of the best episodes of "Futurama" overall are timeless, centered around ideas or stories that don't require specific knowledge about Jeff Bezos, anti-vaxxers, or cancel culture in order to understand the jokes. There's still plenty of great stuff happening in season 11 of "Futurama" that keeps the ship aloft, but if we get a season 12 I hope there's more science fiction silliness and less contemporary satire. I'm here to hear a robot talk about his shiny metal ass and get emotional over a cyclops and a human moron falling in love, not be reminded that corporations are evil by a TV series produced by a corporation, please.

/Film rating: 6 out of 10

"Futurama" premiers July 24, 2023, on Hulu.