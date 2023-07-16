Futurama Has Ended Four Times, And Each Ending Is About The Same Thing

With its next three seasons, all airing on Comedy Central, "Futurama" would receive two new endings, one official and one contingency finale, just in case (we could also argue for the inclusion of the crossover episode with "The Simpsons," but that episode isn't very good and not focused on either show in any tangible way.) "Overclockwise" is the penultimate episode of season 7, offering a succinct, if rushed, conclusion for Fry and Leela (the actual finale, "Reincarnation," is an anthology episode with various animation styles and no connection to the wider series.) The episode was originally written to be an open-ended series finale, in case they weren't renewed and they needed to find a new home after Comedy Central. This makes the episode all the more intriguing because, otherwise, it's just a solid episode of "Futurama" with a conclusion that feels somewhat tacked on. Fry and Leela's relationship is barely touched on, with Leela hastily deciding to get a new job and explore her options outside of her current predicament. Most of "Overclockwise" is dedicated to Bender, who is overclocked to gain more computer ability and eventually becomes an all-powerful creation of total omniscience. When he returns to normal, he presents Fry and Leela (who returns with no drama) with details of what their future will look like. We don't see this but it's assured that their ending will be happy. Again, the show makes sure to focus on their relationship above all else, even when they have to rush out a (by now third) ending.

The most recent finale is "Meanwhile," the closure to the 7th season. It might be the most emotional and thorough of all the "Futurama" endings. After letting Fry and Leela be a real couple throughout the series (rather than breaking them up over and over again for no damn reason), Fry decides it's time to propose. A time-jumping device helps things go very wrong, and soon, both he and Leela find themselves as the only living things in a universe forever frozen. With the world theirs, they live it together as husband and wife, well into old age. Fortunately, Professor Farnsworth finds a way to fix everything, but it will mean restarting life from the moment it was frozen and erasing Fry and Leela's memories of their time together in this still universe. They agree to live their lives once more, by one another's side, then the series ends. The closing moments of "Meanwhile" feel like another step up from the continuing pattern of "Futurama" finales: the potential of love for Fry and Leela, the declaration of it, then a lifetime together in bliss. In a series that has its share of tearjerking moments, "Meanwhile" is one of its best.