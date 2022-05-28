Bender Voice Actor John DiMaggio 'Didn't Get More Money' After Futurama Contract Standoff

"Futurama" has been canceled and revived so many times that by now it seems like the show's eventual return is almost a given. Yet news of a Hulu continuation of the much-loved Matt Groening show hit a snag earlier this year, when John DiMaggio, who has voiced the profane robot Bender across the show's seven seasons, wasn't announced among the returning castmates.

In February, the actor explained his decision not to return in a Twitter post, saying that he believes both he and his co-stars deserve higher pay. By March, the standoff the actor dubbed #bendergate had ended, with the star closing a deal to return for the streamer's 20-episode new season after all. Fans assumed that meant Hulu met DiMaggio's request for a raise, but apparently, that wasn't the case.

/Film's Ryan Scott was in attendance at Phoenix Fan Fusion today, where a panel featuring John DiMaggio, who touched on the topic. "People are like, 'I'm so glad you got more money!'" DiMaggio said, then added, "I didn't get more money. But what I did get was a lot of respect, and a lot of head nods from people who are like, 'Yo bro, I see you and thank you.'"

The actor revealed that Hulu was set to move on with the show without him. In February, Entertainment Weekly reported that the new season was just days away from its first table read, which would happen with or without DiMaggio. At Fan Fusion, the actor told audiences that the show was "planning on using guest stars, [and] they were going to replace Bender's voice each episode," a revelation that led to groans from the audience. Luckily, that didn't happen.