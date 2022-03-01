Bender Is Back, Baby! John DiMaggio To Return For Futurama Revival On Hulu

This all came down to what DiMaggio, who had been a staple of the show from the very first episode, perceived as fair compensation. In discussing the dispute online, he advocated for his fellow castmates as well, suggesting that everyone be paid fairly for their time and work. The financial terms of the deals have not been disclosed, but all parties appear to be happy. It's all for the best, as quite a few fans (well, all of them) were Very Unhappy Online when it looked like the production was going to try replacing DiMaggio to keep the revival on the tracks. It's a happy ending.

"Futurama" originally debuted on Fox in 1999 after Groening had years of success with "The Simpsons" behind him. The show was axed by the network, but ultimately revived by Comedy Central, where it enjoyed a healthy second life. The one-time series finale aired in September 2013, but the show has maintained a loyal following in the years since it went off the air. That prompted Hulu to pony up the dough for more episodes nearly a decade later.

The "Futurama" revival does not yet have a release date set.