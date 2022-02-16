John DiMaggio On Not Returning As Bender For Futurama Revival: 'It's About Self-Respect'

Hulu announced last week that the beloved adult animation series "Futurama" was set to return, and fans were immediately thrown into a celebratory frenzy. That is, until we all read the fine print and realized that the voice of the iconic Bender "Bending" Rodríguez, John DiMaggio, was notably absent from the cast list. Bender is synonymous with "Futurama" and once word got out that DiMaggio was not going to return, the excitement quickly turned into disappointment. If we're not getting Bender back, then why bother? Well, John DiMaggio has finally spoken up, and took to Twitter to make his stance publicly known.

"Bender is part of my soul and nothing about this is supposed to be disrespectful to the fans or my Futurama family," he wrote along with the hashtag #bendergate. "It's about self-respect. And honestly, being tired of an industry that's become far too corporate and takes advantage of artists' time and talent."

DiMaggio is currently the only major cast member not returning, with Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman all already confirmed. When it was first made known that DiMaggio was possibly going to be recast, it came with the information that DiMaggio was still "in negotiations" with Hulu, which many assumed to mean "he's holding out for more money." Based on his statement, we can confirm that assumption is true.