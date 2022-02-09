Bite My Shiny Metal Ass: Futurama Revival Set For Hulu

Good news, everyone! We no longer have to wait like Seymour Asses outside of Panucci's Pizza for our favorite thing in the galaxy to return, because Hulu is reviving "Futurama"!

Almost a decade after we said farewell to the greatest delivery service in the universe, original show creators Matt Groening and David X. Cohen have announced a 20-episode revival because the last three years have been as awful as surface-dweller sewage and we deserve nice things, dang it! "I'm thrilled to have another chance to think about the future ... or really anything other than the present," said David X. Cohen in a press release. "It's a true honor to announce the triumphant return of 'Futurama' one more time before we get canceled abruptly again," commented Matt Groening.

"When presented with the opportunity to bring fans and viewers new episodes of 'Futurama,' we couldn't wait to dive in," said Craig Erwich, President of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. "This iconic series helped blaze the trail for the success of adult animation since its initial launch and we look forward to Matt & David continuing to pave the way and further establishing Hulu as the premiere destination for fans of the genre." Hulu has already seen success with "Solar Opposites," "M.O.D.O.K.," "Crossing Swords," "Hit-Monkey," and the revival of "The Animaniacs," but the popularity of "Futurama" is on another level, and could be a massive game-changer for the streaming service.