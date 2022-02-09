Bite My Shiny Metal Ass: Futurama Revival Set For Hulu
Good news, everyone! We no longer have to wait like Seymour Asses outside of Panucci's Pizza for our favorite thing in the galaxy to return, because Hulu is reviving "Futurama"!
Almost a decade after we said farewell to the greatest delivery service in the universe, original show creators Matt Groening and David X. Cohen have announced a 20-episode revival because the last three years have been as awful as surface-dweller sewage and we deserve nice things, dang it! "I'm thrilled to have another chance to think about the future ... or really anything other than the present," said David X. Cohen in a press release. "It's a true honor to announce the triumphant return of 'Futurama' one more time before we get canceled abruptly again," commented Matt Groening.
"When presented with the opportunity to bring fans and viewers new episodes of 'Futurama,' we couldn't wait to dive in," said Craig Erwich, President of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. "This iconic series helped blaze the trail for the success of adult animation since its initial launch and we look forward to Matt & David continuing to pave the way and further establishing Hulu as the premiere destination for fans of the genre." Hulu has already seen success with "Solar Opposites," "M.O.D.O.K.," "Crossing Swords," "Hit-Monkey," and the revival of "The Animaniacs," but the popularity of "Futurama" is on another level, and could be a massive game-changer for the streaming service.
*Extreme Fry Voice* SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY!
The revival is not the first for "Futurama," which was revived in 2010 after a 2003 cancellation due to an explosion in popularity once the show hit syndication on Adult Swim. "Futurama" also released four direct-to-DVD movies between the revivals, but the show ultimately went off the air for good in 2013.
The return of Matt Groening and David X. Cohen's incredible animated sci-fi comedy has also promised the return of the core voice cast including Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman. Notably absent from the press release is John DiMaggio, who voices the iconic Bender "Bending" Rodríguez in addition to a bevy of other secondary characters. The role is reportedly being recast ahead of Monday's table read, but the creative team is hopeful that DiMaggio and 20th Television Animation can negotiate terms that will allow for his return.
From what it sounds like, DiMaggio is holding out for a bigger paycheck. Can't say I blame him.
"The excitement from Hulu about returning Matt and David's genius creation for all-new episodes has been off the charts," said Marci Proietto, Head of 20th Television Animation. It's thrilling that the Planet Express crew lives to go on more adventures and make their return to the small screen, but imagining "Futurama" without DiMaggio sounds like watching a "Futurama" from another dimension. Here's hoping they're able to come to an agreement and the revival is able to knock things up a notch.