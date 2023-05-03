Dune: Part 2 Trailer: Things Are Getting Spicy In Denis Villeneuve's Sequel
Let the spice flow once more! Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Two" may not come out until November, but the promotional train for the film is already out of the station.
Before today's trailer, Warner Bros. Pictures had already shown the first footage of the film at CinemaCon 2023 and had Villeneuve sit down for an interview where the director made it very clear that the second "Dune" movie is not a sequel but rather the "second part" of the original story by Frank Herbert.
The trailer, however, gives everyone outside of CinemaCon attendees a first look at actual footage of the film and gives us a glimpse of what's in store for Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he and his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), find themselves living with the Fremen on Arrakis after their rivals in House Harkonnen attacked them at the compound where Paul's father (Oscar Isaac) ruled over the planet for the Corrino Empire.
Watch the Dune: Part 2 trailer
The trailer shows us Paul and Lady Jessica in a new life among the Fremen, where we also get to see more of Zendaya's Chani, who along with "Dune: Part One" stars Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, and Stellan Skarsgard, are reprising their roles in the second film.
"Dune: Part Two" also introduces us to some new characters (though they are not new for those who have read the classic sci-fi book), and we've now finally got a glimpse of some of them in this trailer for the first time. Perhaps the most anticipated casting news was for the role of Feyd-Rautha, the vicious Harkonnen who becomes Paul's biggest nemesis in the book. Sting memorably played the role in David Fincher's adaptation, and in Villeneuve's rendition, Austin Butler (aka Elvis in Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis") takes on the "Dune" character and gives a performance that Villeneuve has described as "a cross between a psychotic, sociopath serial killer and Mick Jagger."
Other notable actors coming to the movie in notable roles include Christopher Walken as the Padishah Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot Fenring, and Souheila Yacoub.
And perhaps most importantly, we'll also be getting some more sandworm riding in "Part Two," something that we only got a tease of at the very end of "Part One."
We can catch the sandworms as well as this stellar cast in action when "Dune: Part Two" premieres in theaters on November 3, 2023.