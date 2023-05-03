Dune: Part 2 Trailer: Things Are Getting Spicy In Denis Villeneuve's Sequel

The trailer shows us Paul and Lady Jessica in a new life among the Fremen, where we also get to see more of Zendaya's Chani, who along with "Dune: Part One" stars Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, and Stellan Skarsgard, are reprising their roles in the second film.

"Dune: Part Two" also introduces us to some new characters (though they are not new for those who have read the classic sci-fi book), and we've now finally got a glimpse of some of them in this trailer for the first time. Perhaps the most anticipated casting news was for the role of Feyd-Rautha, the vicious Harkonnen who becomes Paul's biggest nemesis in the book. Sting memorably played the role in David Fincher's adaptation, and in Villeneuve's rendition, Austin Butler (aka Elvis in Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis") takes on the "Dune" character and gives a performance that Villeneuve has described as "a cross between a psychotic, sociopath serial killer and Mick Jagger."

Other notable actors coming to the movie in notable roles include Christopher Walken as the Padishah Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot Fenring, and Souheila Yacoub.

And perhaps most importantly, we'll also be getting some more sandworm riding in "Part Two," something that we only got a tease of at the very end of "Part One."

We can catch the sandworms as well as this stellar cast in action when "Dune: Part Two" premieres in theaters on November 3, 2023.