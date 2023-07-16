Why Netflix's Post-Apocalyptic Comedy Daybreak Was Canceled

So why did Netflix cancel "Daybreak"? The streamer never released a statement explaining why, but there are usually several reasons behind Netflix pulling the plug on a series. According to an article in Bloomberg with more info from What's On Netflix, Netflix "relies on its own idiosyncratic data points to evaluate programs." What are those data points? Netflix isn't telling, although they apparently include things like "adjusted view share" and "impact value." Yeah, I don't really know what those things mean either.

Netflix also judges their shows by how many people finish watching them. If viewers only stream a few minutes of a series and then turn it off, Netflix notices. And if someone starts a show but doesn't both to watch all the way to the season (or series) finale, Netflix takes note. So while we don't have an official reason from Netflix, it seems like these were the likely culprits that lead to cancelation.

When "Daybreak" was canceled, co-creator Aron Coleite released a joint statement from the show's producers, stating, in part,

"We learned last week that Daybreak will not be returning for a second season. We're so sorry we couldn't share it with you sooner but also so grateful that we got to hang out in these last few live tweet sessions with all of you. Thank you for picking up what we put down, for running with it in all of your amazing, weird, monstrous ways and for being such an important part of this show and our experience making it."

I'll confess I never watched "Daybreak," but statements like that always make me a little sad. It's clear the team behind the show gave it their all, but in the end, it seemingly didn't do well enough for Netflix to keep the show around.