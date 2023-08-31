The Biggest Thing Netflix's One Piece Changes From The Anime (And The One It Keeps)

The following contains spoilers for Netflix's "One Piece."

"One Piece" is the biggest manga in the world for a reason. Eiichiro Oda's magnum opus crafts a vast and fleshed-out world with a sense of history and lore, a story with complex characters and themes, and an epic story told across over a thousand chapters (and counting). Because of the nature of the story and its intricate writing, to even try to condense the scope of the story into seasons of TV — especially the shorter season runs on streaming – feels like one heck of a challenge.

This is why it was always inevitable that the live-action "One Piece" show on Netflix would make changes to the source material when telling the story of the East Blue Saga that kicks off the story of Monkey D. Luffy and his journey to becoming the King of the Pirates and find the legendary treasure One Piece. Some of the changes simply have to do with the timing issue, like skipping the crew hanging out and being involved with the villagers they meet at each new island, or changes in characterization like Sanji being less pervy. Even if it means we don't see the tale of Chouchou the faithful dog, it makes sense to sacrifice some of the smaller, and often repetitive, story beats in favor of the big picture stuff and the bigger character moments.

Thankfully, Oda himself was heavily involved in the making of "One Piece," from the casting to the look and even the scripts. That makes the bigger changes the ones that impact not just this season but the potential future of this live-action adaptation so interesting, because they offer a new way of experiencing the story.