Will There Be A One Piece Season 2?

It looks like Netflix won't be giving "One Piece" the "Cowboy Bebop" treatment. The new live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's manga has just been renewed for a second season, as announced by the author himself. "Two weeks after the launch, I just received some great news. Netflix has decided to renew the show!" Oda shared in a message via "Transponder Snail." He added: "The adventures of Iñaki and the live-action Straw Hats will continue onward!"

The live-action "One Piece" premiered on the streamer in late August and has been met with praise from fans of both the manga and Toei Animation's long-running anime adaptation. With 20 seasons of that series and counting, plus 106 volumes of the manga, there's plenty more source material for the latest iteration of the story to pull from. The series follows a crew of adventurers called the Straw Hat Pirates, led by semi-superpowered Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy). Oda may have also hinted at a possible second-season plotline for the series in his announcement, signing off by noting, "From here on, it seems to me the Straw Hats will need a great doctor...We will see!"

Oda also noted that fans eager for more "One Piece" may need to be patient, as "it'll still take a while to get the scripts ready." Tomorrow Studios CEO Marty Adelstein told Variety last week that scripts for a potential season 2 are actually good to go, but President Becky Clements noted that production will wait for the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike to be resolved before season 2 starts filming. In a best-case scenario, she says that "somewhere between a year and 18 months, we could be ready for air."