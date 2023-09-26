The 5 Best One Piece Arcs Ranked

It is hard to boil down an entire medium to a single piece of art. Sure, you could, in theory, boil down all of painting to the Mona Lisa, but all of cinema? All of music? Still, as hard as it is to pick just one movie to represent an entire genre, let alone a medium, when it comes to manga, things are a bit easier.

Indeed, there are not many arguments against choosing Eiichiro Oda's record-breaking, culture-shaping, industry-game-changing saga "One Piece" to be the manga title that represents the best the medium has to offer. There's a reason this manga holds the record for most copies published for the same manga. There's a reason it's lasted for over 26 years and more than 100 volumes and has never faltered in popularity or quality — in no small part thanks to Oda's harrowing process for coming up with new ideas.

Now that the live-action "One Piece" is out and proved to be a rather good adaptation, and probably the best introduction to "One Piece," you might wonder what might be next for this darker adaptation. More specifically, you might wonder what the best parts of the story are from the manga.

So here's a ranked list of the five best arcs of "One Piece" to hype you up for the future of the show, or if you simply want to go back and re-read or re-watch the best fights and moments of Eiichiro Oda's legendary series — even if they end up being changed in the live-action adaptation.