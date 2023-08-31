Against All Odds, The Live-Action One Piece Cast Is Perfect

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the series being discussed here wouldn't exist. This article contains spoilers for "One Piece."

We've seen so many live-action adaptations of stories that have been previously told in animation in just the past decade, from Disney classics to beloved anime. And it's easy for creatives to feel the need to try and "fix" or change elements of the characterization for live-action. Sometimes these changes are for the better, like correcting caricatures from insensitive times, but sometimes they feel arbitrary and make the characters unrecognizable. Somehow, the live-action "One Piece" show has the perfect balance of changing just enough to make these cartoon characters work in real life while staying true to the 2D characters audiences have loved for over 25 years.

"One Piece" is not the best live-action manga adaptation because, contrary to popular belief, there have been great ones in the past (like "Alice in Borderland," or even American ones like "Speed Racer"). Still, we've had a string of bad adaptations recently, which is why it is surprising to see "One Piece" managing to be a fantastic adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece. The reason for the show's success is mostly that it captures the goofiness of the main characters and the relentless optimism of the story, and it also has a perfect main cast.

Sure, we've seen other manga adaptations with some good casting choices, like how John Cho was great as Spike and Mustafa Shakir had some great moments as Jet, but the rest of the cast of "Cowboy Bebop" left a lot to be desired, and it fundamentally changed who the characters were in some circumstances. In this regard, Japanese adaptations, despite their own inherent problems (horrible wigs, bad VFX) tend to have better casting choices for these adaptations.

This is why "One Piece" stands out by finding the right balance between adaptation and recreation.