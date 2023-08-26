One Piece's Live-Action Luffy Meets The Manga's Mysterious Creator, Eiichiro Oda

When Eiichiro Oda created the manga "One Piece" 26 years ago, he could have had no idea how vast the multimedia world of riffs, spinoffs, and adaptations of his tale of friendship in piracy in a seafaring dystopia would become. Since its debut in 1997, "One Piece" has grown to encompass a popular anime series, 14 animated feature films, 13 TV specials, a trading card game, and multiple video games, not to mention international versions of the original manga and anime that have made their ways to over 60 countries and regions. The manga broke a world record for most copies sold of any series in 2022, and it isn't just widely read: it's widely loved. You'll frequently find both the comics and anime top best and most beloved lists.

Yet in the wake of all this success, Oda himself has remained mysteriously elusive, giving few interviews, rarely commenting on the life his creation has taken on (which isn't to say he doesn't get involved in overseeing the finer points of adaptations, as he often does), and famously avoiding showing his face. Granted, he's a busy guy. At the 2023 anime and manga fan convention Jump Festa, Oda shared a message assuring fans that he has no plans to stop writing the series that he's been continually at work on for 27 years.

Oda's refusal of the spotlight has allowed more light to shine on his work, perhaps playing some part in its wild popularity. But one does wonder how the creator of the most beloved manga in the world feels about its many other lives. Now, thanks to Netflix's new live-action "One Piece" series, we have a heartwarming answer to that question.