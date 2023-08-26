One Piece's Live-Action Luffy Meets The Manga's Mysterious Creator, Eiichiro Oda
When Eiichiro Oda created the manga "One Piece" 26 years ago, he could have had no idea how vast the multimedia world of riffs, spinoffs, and adaptations of his tale of friendship in piracy in a seafaring dystopia would become. Since its debut in 1997, "One Piece" has grown to encompass a popular anime series, 14 animated feature films, 13 TV specials, a trading card game, and multiple video games, not to mention international versions of the original manga and anime that have made their ways to over 60 countries and regions. The manga broke a world record for most copies sold of any series in 2022, and it isn't just widely read: it's widely loved. You'll frequently find both the comics and anime top best and most beloved lists.
Yet in the wake of all this success, Oda himself has remained mysteriously elusive, giving few interviews, rarely commenting on the life his creation has taken on (which isn't to say he doesn't get involved in overseeing the finer points of adaptations, as he often does), and famously avoiding showing his face. Granted, he's a busy guy. At the 2023 anime and manga fan convention Jump Festa, Oda shared a message assuring fans that he has no plans to stop writing the series that he's been continually at work on for 27 years.
Oda's refusal of the spotlight has allowed more light to shine on his work, perhaps playing some part in its wild popularity. But one does wonder how the creator of the most beloved manga in the world feels about its many other lives. Now, thanks to Netflix's new live-action "One Piece" series, we have a heartwarming answer to that question.
'You were born just to play Luffy'
Netflix has been pulling out all the stops in promoting the new live-action adaptation of "One Piece." Oda's involvement in the creation of the series has been publicized from the beginning, and he's not just ensuring the story survives the translation to live action in ... uh, one piece. Oda personally approved each member of the core cast. He apparently insisted that the main characters' backstories — especially protagonist Monkey D. Luffy's devil fruit powers — remain unchanged. Netflix shared a letter from Oda on Twitter in July, which assured fans that "There were no compromises on this show!"
In a new featurette (recorded before the current SAG-AFTRA strike began) uploaded to Netflix's YouTube channel, Luffy actor Iñaki Godoy had the honor of meeting the elusive creative. The Mexican actor is shown entering Oda's jam-packed and bursting-with-life studio with a giant, Luffy-like smile on his face. His eyes shine so brightly with anticipation that they look animated. When he and Oda finally meet, they clasp together in a giant hug. Immediately, Oda recounts the way his fears were assuaged when they found Godoy:
"My biggest worry about the live-action was whether we would be able to find someone like Luffy. But I was watching various audition tapes, and when I saw you, I kind of started laughing. You're just like the character I draw in the manga. I intuitively thought, 'This is Luffy.'"
Both Godoy and Oda seem to get emotional about this revelation, with Godoy sharing, "I feel like this role is meant to be, and I want to play Luffy for a very long time." Oda responds that he "can't imagine anyone else playing this role," that he's "so grateful that you were born just to be Luffy." If that isn't the ultimate good omen for this series, I don't know what is.