One Piece Trailer: The Straw Hats Arrive On Netflix For Some Live-Action Piracy

Eiichiro Oda's manga "One Piece" is (in)famous for its titanic length. The series has been consistently published in Weekly Shonen Jump since 1997, with 105 volumes and over 1000 anime episodes telling the story so far. The only thing more enormous than the length of "One Piece" is its popularity — it's the best-selling manga series of all time. It's not surprising that Netflix set its sights on the series for a live-action adaptation.

"One Piece" is the story of the Straw Hat Pirates, who are in search of the titular treasure left by the late pirate king, Gol D. Roger. Their captain is Monkey D. Luffy, who wants to become the new king of the pirates. Thanks to eating a "Gum-Gum Fruit," Luffy can stretch his body like rubber, but he can't swim, which is especially hazardous when you're sailing the seven seas. The Straw Hat crew expands as the series goes, but this live-action version is focusing on the first five members (more on that soon).

The series, which was shot in Cape Town, South Africa, was originally to begin shooting in summer 2020, but this was pushed back to March 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At Tudum 2023, with the series' cast in attendance, Netflix revealed "One Piece" is scheduled to premiere on August 31, 2023, and debuted a 90-second trailer.