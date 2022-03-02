Fullmetal Alchemist Gets Two New Live-Action Films To Close Out The Series

The trailer features the return of Ed (Ryōsuke Yamada) and Al (Atomu Mizuishi), who witness the mysterious burning down of the First Branch in an act of arson (this event takes place in the 2003 version of the anime). The narrative inevitably veers towards the return of Scar, an Ishvalan survivor who later turned into a lone killer/vigilante, targeting State Alchemists in order to enact revenge for the slaughter of his people. In both versions of the "Fullmetal Alchemist" anime, Scar's arc is integral to the storyline of the protagonists, as his presence unravels a massive web of covert conspiracies and revelations about Ed and Al's murky past.

While the first installment in the live-action trilogy was a miss for the most part, "Fullmetal Alchemist" fans can hope that the subsequent installments will be successful in overcoming the flaws of its predecessor. The first film massively underused Al's presence, which will hopefully be remedied in both "The Avenger Scar" and "The Last Transmutation," allowing more breathing room for developing the beautiful bond between the Elric brothers. The upcoming films will also be introducing the characters of King Bradley and Van Hohenheim among others, both being powerful figures who directly influence the course of events within the "Fullmetal Alchemist" world.

Here's a look at the official synopsis for both films:

"Ed and Al visit Central, where serial murders targeting only national alchemists occur. Although the criminal was unidentified, he was called "Scar" because he had a cross wound on his forehead. The brothers also fight for their lives, but the mechanical armor (automail) is destroyed. Will they be able to overcome this crisis and regain their original bodies? The mystery and truth that overlap are unraveled, and the story goes to the finale of the masterpiece."

"Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter – The Avenger Scar" will be released on May 20, 2022, and "Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter – The Last Transmutation", is expected to open on June 24, 2022.