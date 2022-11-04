One Piece Film Red Features An Incredible Team-Up 23 Years In The Making

This post contains spoilers for "One Piece Film Red."

"One Piece Film Red" is filled with explosive and mind-bending moments that not only features stunning animation and fun world-building but also rewards viewers who have watched or read the series from the beginning. Eiichiro Oda himself said that "One Piece" was nearing its end, and although he's said that several times before, the events and character interactions up to this point all seem to indicate that it may actually be true this time. That's especially the case with "One Piece Film Red," which heavily features one of the most popular characters in the series who has, throughout 1,000 plus episodes of anime, essentially only appeared three times.

I am, of course, talking about the legendary pirate Red-Haired Shanks, Captain of the Red-Haired Pirates, and the man who gave Luffy his signature straw hat, which has now become symbolic of everything "One Piece" related. Luffy was given the straw hat as a child, with a promise made to Shanks to return it to him when he's become a great pirate. If, going by the time the anime first aired, Shanks first met Luffy in 1999, then their unconventional reunion in "One Piece Film Red" was 23 years in the making. And it's a team-up that was absolutely worth the wait.