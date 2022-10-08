One Piece Film: Red Antagonist Uta Breaks The Trend Of 'Gruff Villain Dudes' [NYCC]

"One Piece" is a sprawling franchise of nearly 25 years, kicking off with Eiichiro Oda's Weekly Shōnen Jump manga in July 1997 before getting a rollicking anime adaptation from Toei Animation. The manga series is known for breaking the World Guinness Record for most printed comic series by one author. "One Piece" follows the Straw Hat gang, lead by Monkey D. Luffy (Colleen Clinkenbeard), whose consumption of a Devil Fruit granted him awesome stretchy powers. Luffy is on a long quest to find the legendary One Piece treasure and claim the King of the Pirates throne.

Now "One Piece" is sailing toward its final arc just when you thought the voyage could go on forever in the endless sea. Commemorating the 1000th anime episode and sending signals of the end is another one of its theatrically released features, "One Piece Film: Red."

At the New York Comic Con panel (hosted by Toei Animation and Crunchyroll), fans were granted an exclusive first look at the English dub trailer where Luffy reconnects with his childhood friend, the singer Uta (Amanda Lee). Members of the Japanese crew and the English dub cast gathered at the panel to open the treasure box of information, and here's what we learned.