Spy X Family Is Anime's Answer To The Family Sitcom, But With More Espionage And Assassins

(Welcome to Ani-time Ani-where, a regular column dedicated to helping the uninitiated understand and appreciate the world of anime.)

The family sitcom is a staple of American television, a genre that has drawn audiences for decades by poking fun at daily life and the perceived idea of the nuclear family. It's no wonder that the biggest American animated shows are sitcoms, like "The Simpsons," "Family Guy," and even "Rick and Morty."

I firmly believe that the easiest anime to recommend to people not already familiar with the medium are those that are in some way recognizable to them. Shows like "Attack on Titan" start out as a more messed up "The Walking Dead," and "Monster" essentially operates like an animated prestige TV drama. Also on that list is "Spy x Family" (like in "Hunter x Hunter" the x is silent), a show that embraces the absurdity that makes anime special and the incredible action and comedy that only animation can do, all within the confines of a family sitcom.

The premise is simple: Loid Forger (a fake name) is a master spy from the fictional country of Westalis, which is engaged in a cold war with rival country Ostania. In order to finish his most important mission yet, Loid has to get himself a wife and child, and then enroll that child into the most elite school in Ostania. There is only one problem, though. Loid is unaware that the child he adopted is a telepath, and the woman he is fake-marrying is actually a master assassin. Oh, and their dog can see the future.

From there, the show evolves into a hilarious sitcom full of all kinds of hijinks, fantastic action set pieces, and many, many memes. Shania Russell once described the anime as, "What if "The Americans" but wholesome?"