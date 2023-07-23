That Time Studio Ghibli Traumatized A Generation With Their Own Barbenheimer

"Barbenheimer" is the cinematic event of the summer. Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" and Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" are highly anticipated films by two acclaimed directors that could not be more different. One is a deep, subversive exploration of an iconic figure in American history, whose complicated legacy is filled with controversy. The other is a movie about J. Robert Oppenheimer.

What makes this particular case of counterprogramming so unique and fun is that, beyond the tone of both movies, their subject matters themselves are polar opposites. "Oppenheimer" deals with one of the darkest chapters in human history and recreates a nuclear explosion, and "Barbie," well, is a pink-colored party with Ryan Gosling continuing to prove he belongs in comedies. That's what separates this from other competing summer blockbusters like "The Dark Knight" and "Mamma Mia," but it is not the first time a gripping drama about WWII is released on the same day as a fun, energetic movie about larger-than-life characters going on a fantastic adventure (that nevertheless hides dark undertones).

You see, 35 years ago, Studio Ghibli released an epic double feature, with one of their most iconic and popular movies — which also gave them a mascot — released simultaneously with a movie widely considered to be one of the saddest animated movies ever made. Before there was Barbenheimer, audiences got a "My Neighbor Totoro" and "Grave of the Fireflies" double feature, aka My Neighbor the Fireflies, or Grave of the Totoro.