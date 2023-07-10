Listen To Ryan Gosling Sing His Heart Out In Ken's Big Musical Number From Barbie
"Barbie" may be the title of the movie, as well as the name of the iconic Mattel toy line that has been a playtime staple for decades. But if the early reactions to Barbie's first major motion picture on the big screen are any indicator, Ryan Gosling is a total scene stealer as Barbie's himbo guy pal Ken. If you don't believe those who have seen Greta Gerwig's movie already, Warner Bros. Pictures has just released a clip featuring "The Notebook" star belting out a song from the movie.
At some point in "Barbie," it would appear that Ken has a bit of an identity crisis. Barbie (Margot Robbie) is the top banana, and that beautiful, blonde boy toy is always her sidekick, and he just can't take it anymore. So he breaks out into a classic big pop ballad to express his grief and lamentations. A new clip reveals the song, along with a bunch of new footage from "Barbie," and needless to say, Ryan Gosling is magnificent.
Watch Ken's song in a new Barbie teaser
Heard everyone was feelin' the Ken-rgy ✨@BarbieTheMovie – only in theaters July 21. Tickets on sale now! pic.twitter.com/FTFRDOUPph— Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) July 10, 2023
Here are the beautiful lyrics for Ryan Gosling's musical moment as Ken:
Doesn't seem to matter what I do
I'm always number two
No one knows how hard I try
Oh, I have feelings that I can't explain
Driving me insane
All my life, been so polite
'Cause I'm just Ken
Anywhere else I'd be a 10
Is it my destiny to live and die a life of blonde fragility?
I'm just Ken
Where I see love, she sees a friend
What will it take for her to see the man behind the tan
And fight for me?
I'm just Ken.
(And I'm enough)
And I'm great at doing stuff
So hey, check me out, yeah
I'm just Ken, baby, I'm just Ken!
How about that? That line about blonde fragility? Brilliant. This is just a taste of what Gosling is bringing to the table as Ken, and I can't wait to see more. That line at the end of the clip, where Ken passionately shouts, "I'll see you on the Malibu Beach," with the pathos of James Dean is really something else.
"Barbie" will hopefully be one of the big summer movies that delivers both entertainment and box office bucks (watch the trailer here), because some of the movies that were intended to be the biggest blockbusters of the season simply haven't been delivering. Here's the official synopsis for the "Barbie" movie:
To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken.
"Barbie" is hitting theaters on July 21, 2023.