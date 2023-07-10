Listen To Ryan Gosling Sing His Heart Out In Ken's Big Musical Number From Barbie

"Barbie" may be the title of the movie, as well as the name of the iconic Mattel toy line that has been a playtime staple for decades. But if the early reactions to Barbie's first major motion picture on the big screen are any indicator, Ryan Gosling is a total scene stealer as Barbie's himbo guy pal Ken. If you don't believe those who have seen Greta Gerwig's movie already, Warner Bros. Pictures has just released a clip featuring "The Notebook" star belting out a song from the movie.

At some point in "Barbie," it would appear that Ken has a bit of an identity crisis. Barbie (Margot Robbie) is the top banana, and that beautiful, blonde boy toy is always her sidekick, and he just can't take it anymore. So he breaks out into a classic big pop ballad to express his grief and lamentations. A new clip reveals the song, along with a bunch of new footage from "Barbie," and needless to say, Ryan Gosling is magnificent.