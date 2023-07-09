The Flash Falls Out Of The Box Office Top 10 Chart In Its Fourth Weekend

While a lot of attention is paid to opening weekends, the later stages of a movie's theatrical run can be just as pivotal. Case in point: "Elemental" initially looked doomed after a debut of just $29.6 million against a $200 million production budget, but now looks like it could turn things around and become, if not a hit, then at least not an outright bomb. In its fourth weekend at the box office, "Elemental" is still ranked in fourth place on the box office top 10, with an estimated weekend total of $9.6 million (per Box Office Pro) that equates to a drop of just 21 percent from last weekend.

Highlighting what a difference strong legs can make, "Elemental" has now overtaken Warner Bros.' struggling superhero movie "The Flash" at the domestic box office, and is likely to pass its worldwide total soon as well. The two movies arrived side-by-side in mid-June, and "The Flash" had an opening weekend of $55 million, almost double that of "Elemental." Since then, however, the two movies have been moving along a tortoise-and-hare trajectory.

After an already disappointing start, "The Flash" dropped 72.5 percent in its second weekend (setting an undesirable new record for DC movies), and fell another 65.4 percent in its third weekend. Now in its fourth weekend, it has dropped off the box office top 10 chart entirely. The figures from Box Office Pro indicate it will rank at No. 12 with a weekend total of $2.215 million.

It's extremely rare for a superhero movie to drop out of the top 10 that fast, and "The Flash" may well be the most expensive venture ever to do so. The few other examples I could find include "Elektra," "X-Men: Dark Phoenix," and "Hellboy II: The Golden Army." Another recent DC flop, "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," was still ranked at No. 8 at this point in its theatrical run.