My Neighbor Totoro Stage Show To Use Puppets From Jim Henson's Creature Shop

No animated film has a hold over me like Hayao Miyazaki's "My Neighbor Totoro." And if you've ever wanted to see life-size puppets of the characters come to life, here's good news for you!

For their stage adaptation of Miyazaki's classic 1988 film, Britain's Royal Shakespeare Company has teamed up with Jim Henson's Creature Shop animatronics and visual effects studio to bring the characters from "My Neighbor Totoro" to life (via Deadline). The stage adaptation will be using life-size puppets in order to add an interesting layer to the heartrending story which touches upon themes of growing up, finding magic in the mundane, and animism.

The Royal Shakespeare Company has produced some ambitious stage productions over the course of time, including fresh takes on classic Shakespearean works and high-budget productions of musicals such as "Les Miserables." The "My Neighbor Totoro" adaptation is probably the company's most ambitious project so far, as one can only imagine the meticulous attention to detail required for reimagining the film's beloved characters in puppet form.