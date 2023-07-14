Hayao Miyazaki's Latest Final Film Gets A New Title For North American Release

Hayao Miyazaki made his last film ... again? Must be a year ending in a number.

Yes, as famous as the internationally renowned Japanese filmmaker is for making animated masterpieces like "Kiki's Delivery Service" and "Spirited Away," he's almost equally famous for retiring, un-retiring to make one last film, and then repeating the entire cycle. His latest maybe-possibly-for-real-this-time final animated feature only just premiered in Japan under the title "Kimitachi wa Do Ikiruka" (translated to English as "How Do You Live") after forgoing any kind of pre-release advertisements, save for a single — and not exactly revealing — promo image. It's now been officially acquired by GKIDS for its North American theatrical release, in addition to receiving a shiny new international title: "The Boy and the Heron."

"Hayao Miyazaki is a living legend in filmmaking, as evidenced by his Academy Award win for 'Spirited Away' and his two Oscar nominations for 'Howl's Moving Castle' and 'The Wind Rises,'" said David Jesteadt, GKIDS president. "It's been 10 years since the world has seen a new film from Miyazaki-san, and GKIDS is so proud and honored to unveil his latest, highly anticipated masterpiece in North America."