The Boy And The Heron Is So Personal, Miyazaki Changed The Story When Tragedy Struck

This article contains spoilers for "The Boy and the Heron."

As a prolific director and one of the co-founders of Studio Ghibli, Hayao Miyazaki has become one of the biggest names in animation around the world, possibly the best-known name outside of Walt Disney himself. But it's easy to forget about the other names behind Studio Ghibli.

Studio Ghibli was founded by Miyazaki, fellow director Isao Takahata, and producer Toshio Suzuki in 1985. By that point, the two directors had already spent 20 years working together. First, they worked on the financially disappointing yet hugely influential "The Great Adventure of Horus, Prince of the Sun," as well as on Nippon Animation shows like "Heidi, Girl of the Alps," and "3000 Leagues in Search of Mother." It is a partnership that created a powerhouse in animation, and one that is at the heart of Miyazaki's latest (but no longer last) movie, "The Boy and the Heron."

The film has been in the making for seven years, and it is well worth the wait. Miyazaki's latest is not his best — but still a masterpiece — and a great goodbye letter from an all-time great filmmaker. What's more, this is Miyazaki doing his version of the trend of semi-autobiographical movies we've seen by popular directors in recent years — from Steven Spielberg ("The Fabelmans") to Kenneth Branagh ("Belfast"). Like Mahito, the main character of "The Boy and the Heron," Miyazaki evacuated from Tokyo with his family during WWII, which left a lasting impression on him. His father also worked at a company that manufactured components for fighter planes, and his mother died when he was young.

Except, it is not the same movie that Miyazaki set out to do. While this isn't uncommon (see the whole "Kingdom of the Sun" fiasco with "Emperor's New Groove"), this was different. The reason the movie changed is because of a real-life death.