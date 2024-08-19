Michael Keaton Had Two Conditions To Return For Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

To borrow a phrase from Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) in "Jurassic Park" — Now, eventually, you might have Beetlejuice in your "Beetlejuice" movie, right? It takes a while for Michael Keaton's "Ghost With the Most" to properly show up in Tim Burton's classic 1988 supernatural comedy, and even after that, he's only onscreen for a little over 17 minutes. In fact, Beetlejuice is mostly irrelevant to the plot, much of which centers around the lovable, recently-deceased Maitlands (Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin) trying and failing to scare the off-putting, still-breathing Deetzes (Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Jones, and Winona Ryder) from their home. It's only in the third act that Beetlejuice fully evolves into the film's antagonist, giving the two families a common enemy to unite against.

Nearly 40 years years later, you might think that Burton's long-in-the-making sequel "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" — a movie that Burton himself has credited for rekindling his passion for filmmaking — would change things, between Keaton developing into an even bigger star in the intervening decades and the titular "freelance bio-exorcist" becoming a truly iconic character. According to Keaton, however, you'd be wrong. Not only that, the Oscar-nominated "Batman" and "Birdman" actor has said that the first of his two conditions for returning for the film was that Beetlejuice could only be used as much as felt necessary for the story at hand.

"The idea was, no, no, no, you can't load it up with Beetlejuice, that'll kill it," Keaton explained to GQ. He added that, the way he sees it, the mischievous ghoul drives the overarching narrative even less in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" than he did in the first movie, yet remains an essential piece of the puzzle. As Keaton put it, "He's more part of the storyline in this one as opposed to the first one, which is a case of, this thing comes in and drives the movie a little bit."