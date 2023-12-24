Paul Giamatti Threatened His Agents Over Tim Burton's Planet Of The Apes

One can't say much to defend the clunky script or the bad casting decisions for Tim Burton's 2001 film adaptation of Pierre Boulle's "Planet of the Apes." Not only did Burton's film alter the story of the original novel into something far less poignant, but Mark Wahlberg didn't project the "square-jawed space hero" archetype that his character was clearly written as. Estella Warren and Kris Kristofferson also didn't fare well as put-upon wilderness dwellers, coming across as dainty weekend warriors who had never been camping before.

Where Burton's film excels, however, is the ape design. The makeup effects by Rick Baker are some of the best in cinema history, looking eerily natural on the faces of previously recognizable actors. Additionally, the ape cast went through extensive movement training and their chimpanzee, gorilla, and orangutan body movements are impressive and convincing.

The ape cast also did its job with aplomb. Tim Roth growled and snarled as a feral chimp general named Thade. Michael Clarke Duncan and Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa each carried a brutal energy as rival gorilla soldiers, and Helena Bonham Carter was utterly convincing as a chimpanzee who began to feel compassion for the woods-dwelling humans that the advanced ape civilization regularly enslaved.

Elsewhere, Paul Giamatti played an orangutan slavery trader named Limbo, an appealingly sniveling and somewhat pathetic character who thought only about money. Giamatti was excellent in the role and was pleased as punch to take part in a "Planet of the Apes" movie. In a new video Giamatti made for GQ, he recalls excitedly getting the call to appear in Burton's film, all too happy to play an ape ... and NOT a human. Giamatti distinctly ordered his agents to state clearly he wanted to be an ape character. Humans were right out.