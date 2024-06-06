Netflix's Wednesday Is The Reason Beetlejuice 2 Finally Got Made

The last film Tim Burton directed, 2019's live-action "Dumbo" remake, became something of an accidental metaphor for his career. For its first half, the movie sticks fairly close to Disney's original 1941 animated feature, as the titular elephant with unusually large ears is abused and treated with disdain by the customers at the traveling circus where he resides. When Dumbo's newfound ability to fly makes him the show's star attraction (the point at which the animated film ends), he and his fellow performers are recruited by a greedy and unscrupulous businessman (Michael Keaton) who exploits them at his gaudy amusement park. It's up to Dumbo and his pals to escape the park in search of greener pastures.

It's not a one-to-one analogy, but you can see why, upon reflection, Burton said Disney was a "horrible big circus" and he was its Dumbo. After decades of collaborating, the once visionary filmmaker had become little more than just another cog in the Mouse House's machine by the time he was refurbishing the studio's fanciful, colorfully animated feature "Alice in Wonderland" as an unsightly, sluggish live-action/CGI tentpole in 2010. In point of fact, his output from the last 20 years has felt increasingly staid and uninspired, as though Burton lost his spark along the way and had become one of the squares that he mocked as a younger director. (He didn't help his case with his previous comments defending the absence of non-white actors in his movies, either.)

Speaking with Empire Magazine, Burton admitted that his zeal for making movies had largely evaporated by the time he'd finished "Dumbo." It was only thanks to his efforts on the immensely popular Netflix series "Wednesday" that he decided to give it another go by tackling "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," the long-awaited sequel to his supernatural horror-comedy classic.