Director Tim Burton Turns Up The Juice In The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Trailer

Are moviegoers really clamoring for more of the ghost with the most? Tim Burton and Warner Bros. certainly think so. After dropping a disappointingly tepid teaser trailer last March, the Goth King of Hollywood (who probably single-handedly kept the ubiquitous shopping mall mainstay Hot Topic in business) has just unleashed a full theatrical trailer that, hopefully, whets fans' appetite for another ghoulish, antic-filled adventure headlined by the always game Michael Keaton.

For those of us who came of age during Burton's bizarro Hollywood auteur era (which kicked off with 1985's timeless classic "Pee Wee's Big Adventure), we're hoping one of the most visually distinct filmmakers in the history of the medium has rediscovered his macabre mojo. "Beetlejuice" (which he once described as his anti-Spielberg film), "Edward Scissorhands," and his two Batman movies looked completely unlike any other studio productions. They played like live-action Charles Addams illustrations — yes, even the Batman films! Though Burton's storytelling wasn't always as captivating as his images, the movies, up until 2001's hideous "Planet of the Apes" remake, were never boring.

Will "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" represent a return to form for Burton? Watch the trailer posted above, and draw your own hasty conclusions!