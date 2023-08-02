Pee-Wee's Big Adventure Was A Big Inspiration For A Horror Classic

The late, great Paul Reubens was an artist of incredible duality, a quality embodied by his most famous character, Pee-wee Herman. With his neatly-cropped hair, snazzy red bow tie, and stylin' grey suit and pants, Pee-wee looked like a member of The Little Rascals who had inexplicably grown up overnight. He wasn't all childish innocence and mischief, though. More than a bratty streak, there was something undeniably twisted about Pee-wee, even if, as a kid, I could never quite place my finger on what it was. I just knew that I liked it.

Reubens' brilliance in the art of dark absurdism made him a perfect match for Tim Burton, another artist who appealed to my off-kilter sensibilities before I was old enough to understand why. The pair would join forces multiple times over the course of Reubens' career, beginning with Burton's feature directing debut, "Pee-wee's Big Adventure," in 1985. Looking back now, however, I'm not sure they made anything quite as inspiredly bizarre and impish as their initial collaboration. Even stacked up against the likes of "Batman Returns" and "The Nightmare Before Christmas" (which, never forget, Burton only produced), there's something about "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" that makes it stick to your brain like gum ... but not the trick kind Pee-wee gives to his man-child nemesis Francis (Mark Holton).

Perhaps it's because when "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" wants to be, it's legitimately creepy and zany and not just for a film aimed at families. Sequences like the one where Pee-wee has a nightmare about a group of evil clowns performing "surgery" on his precious bicycle would almost feel at home in an honest-to-goodness horror film, as comedic as they ultimately are. In fact, the infamous Large Marge scene directly inspired none other than director Sam Raimi's 1987 horror-comedy classic, "Evil Dead II."