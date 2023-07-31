Paul Reubens, Actor Behind Beloved Pee-Wee Herman Character, Dead At 70

Actor and comedian Paul Reubens, member of the Groundlings comedy troupe, producer, writer, game show host, and creator of the beloved, whimsical cult character Pee-wee Herman, passed away on July 31, 2023. He was 70 years old. This was confirmed by various posts on the actor's official social media pages and Variety. The cause of death was cancer.

Reubens was always a warm, fun, funny, flamboyant performer who threw himself into oddball roles and comedic set pieces with flair and aplomb. He first pioneered his famous Pee-wee Herman character on stage working with the Groundlings theater in Los Angeles, developing his voice and mannerisms for often-bawdy live performances. This grew into an extended run of "The Pee-Wee Herman Show" at the Roxy Theater which ran from 1981 to 1985. By then, the character had gathered a great deal of caché in the comedy world, attracting high-profile fans who were keen to have Reubens appear on television. Ruebens started his film career playing weird bit parts in the 1980 Disney film "Midnight Madness" and two Cheech & Chong movies.

In 1985, Ruebens and emerging director Tim Burton were introduced, and the two put together the 1985 comedy "Pee-wee's Big Adventure," a dark, wacky road trip movie wherein the grey-suit-wearing man-child went on a quest to retrieve his beloved bicycle from a thief. There had never been a character quite like Pee-wee, and Rueben's parlayed his stage and screen success into the 1986 series "Pee-wee's Playhouse." The series ran for five seasons and won 15 Emmys.

Pee-wee was a cultural juggernaut throughout the late 1980s, and Reubens' likeness appeared on toys and various merchandise. Reubens also worked with Burton again in "Batman Returns," and he played the voice of Lock in the animated film "The Nightmare Before Christmas."