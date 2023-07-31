Paul Reubens, Actor Behind Beloved Pee-Wee Herman Character, Dead At 70
Actor and comedian Paul Reubens, member of the Groundlings comedy troupe, producer, writer, game show host, and creator of the beloved, whimsical cult character Pee-wee Herman, passed away on July 31, 2023. He was 70 years old. This was confirmed by various posts on the actor's official social media pages and Variety. The cause of death was cancer.
Reubens was always a warm, fun, funny, flamboyant performer who threw himself into oddball roles and comedic set pieces with flair and aplomb. He first pioneered his famous Pee-wee Herman character on stage working with the Groundlings theater in Los Angeles, developing his voice and mannerisms for often-bawdy live performances. This grew into an extended run of "The Pee-Wee Herman Show" at the Roxy Theater which ran from 1981 to 1985. By then, the character had gathered a great deal of caché in the comedy world, attracting high-profile fans who were keen to have Reubens appear on television. Ruebens started his film career playing weird bit parts in the 1980 Disney film "Midnight Madness" and two Cheech & Chong movies.
In 1985, Ruebens and emerging director Tim Burton were introduced, and the two put together the 1985 comedy "Pee-wee's Big Adventure," a dark, wacky road trip movie wherein the grey-suit-wearing man-child went on a quest to retrieve his beloved bicycle from a thief. There had never been a character quite like Pee-wee, and Rueben's parlayed his stage and screen success into the 1986 series "Pee-wee's Playhouse." The series ran for five seasons and won 15 Emmys.
Pee-wee was a cultural juggernaut throughout the late 1980s, and Reubens' likeness appeared on toys and various merchandise. Reubens also worked with Burton again in "Batman Returns," and he played the voice of Lock in the animated film "The Nightmare Before Christmas."
Cult figure par excellence
Reubens excelled at playing outsize, peculiar characters, and appeared as a villain in the 1992 underground hit "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and the intelligent extraterrestrial machine Max in 1986's "Flight of the Navigator." In that film, he was credited as Paul Mall.
Due to a highly public arrest in 1991, Ruebens retreated from the public eye for several years, emerging in several notable kid flicks in the late 1990s. 1999 saw the release of "Mystery Men," one of the best of all superhero movies, in which Reubens played the Spleen, a superhero with deadly accurate flatulence. In 2001, Reubens appeared in the biographic film "Blow," playing a level-headed cocaine dealer, accruing a great deal of acclaim. Throughout the 2000s and 2010s, Ruebens continued a prolific career as a voice actor and guest performer throughout dozens of TV shows and movies. In 2016, Ruebens returned to the Pee-wee Herman role for the Netflix film "Pee-wee's Big Holiday," wherein he wanted nothing more than a date with Joe Manganiello.
On social media, Reubens posted that he had been privately struggling with cancer for six years, saying:
"Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you."
Reubens' estate added:
"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness. Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."
Rest in peace.