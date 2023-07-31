Paul Reubens Was So Much More Than Pee-Wee Herman

Has there ever been a funnier death scene than Paul Reubens' Amilyn in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer?" I think not. For many years, there was a lot of unfair scorn thrown at the criminally underrated "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" movie, namely because diehard fans of the series adaptation disliked that the film was a lot sillier than their Sarah Michelle Gellar-starring fave. It's a true shame because that meant a lot of folks never sought out the film directed by Fran Rubel Kuzui, which also boasts one of Reubens' very best performances as the vampire minion of Lothos (Rutger Hauer).

Not only is Reubens at his absolute sexiest '90s sleaze with his tousled long hair and leather jacket, but he's also the king of the one-liners. "Kill him a lot" is a quip that gets some decent mileage in my own vocabulary, but his best moment is hands-down his extended death. After being staked through the heart, Amilyn writhes in pain for ... way longer than he probably should. He eventually slumps to the floor, only to be revealed in a post-credits scene as still dying. It's a bit that would be tiresome if performed by anyone else, but with Reubens in the role, it's comedy gold.

The performance is beloved by many, and Reubens even reprised the role in a season 1 episode of "What We Do in the Shadows" as a member of the Vampiric Council. Of course, they had to call him "Paul" in the episode so as to not get sued into oblivion by Joss Whedon or something, but his appearance was a delight to all who (correctly) agree that Amilyn is the best vampire Buffy ever slayed.