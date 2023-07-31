Pop Culture Icons Pee-Wee Herman And Elvira Were Both Born In The Same Place

Cassandra Peterson and Paul Reubens were friends for decades and even spoke about being best friends with the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast in 2021. "We hang out a lot, probably because he and I are in a very, very exclusive club together," she said. "We're two completely different characters who — we own the brands — and we're normal ... I don't know if we're normal, but we're regular people who play these wacky characters. Paul and I have a lot in common, and we see a lot of each other." This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, as Peterson and Reubens have been including each other in their work for many years.

Happy International Friendship Day! (30 July). Pictured: Paul Reubens (aka Pee-Wee Herman) and Cassandra Peterson (aka Elvira Mistress of the Dark) – spiritual parents for so many of us. #internationalfriendshipday2023 #InternationalFriendshipDay #lobotomyroom #elvira #kitsch pic.twitter.com/sj07opHrnO — Graham Russell (@bitter69uk) July 30, 2023

Peterson played the Biker Mama in "Pee-wee's Big Adventure," there's a Pee-wee doll hanging in her dressing room in "Elvira: Mistress of the Dark," she co-wrote "Elvira's Haunted Hills" with fellow Groundlings alum John Paragon ... who played Jambi the Genie on "Pee-wee's Playhouse." The duo even appeared on a special Halloween episode of "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson" guest-hosted by Joan Rivers and joined fellow guests David Lee Roth and Phyllis Diller for what is, in my opinion, the campiest episode of a late-night talk show in recorded history.

Both Pee-wee Herman and Elvira have served as spiritual "parents" for so many of us who have felt othered or misunderstood by society at large, and it's doubly heartwarming to know that both characters were forged through the same fires.