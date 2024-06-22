How 1989's Batman Made Tim Burton A Box Office Superhero

"That's their stuff, their business. They have a film in mind. I've already done it. I've done my Batman." Those were the words uttered by TV's Batman Adam West when asked about the casting of Michael Keaton in a new "Batman" film being put together by Warner Bros. in the late '80s. "Do you want the classic Coke, or do you want the new stuff? Maybe both." West suggests his hammy take on the DC Comics hero was Coke while Keaton would become New Coke. The only problem with West's metaphor is that, in this scenario, New Coke won the battle handily.

It's easy to forget now but there was a time when the general public's only image of Batman was West's take from the joyful and campy '60s TV show. It was the opposite of dark and brooding, to be certain. In the '80s, comic book movies were far from the top of Hollywood's list of ways to secure a surefire hit. Yes, Richard Donner's "Superman: The Movie" became a massive hit in '78, but that was more of a fluke rather than something that kicked off a trend. In short? Just about everything was working against "Batman" before it came to fruition. But thanks in large part to director Tim Burton, the Caped Crusader became an enduring, towering pop culture icon.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at Tim Burton's "Batman" in honor of its 35th anniversary. We'll go over the long journey it took to make it happen, how Burton landed the job, the then-controversial casting of Keaton in the lead role, Nicholson's very unique deal that got him to agree to do the film, what happened when it hit theaters, and what lessons we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?