Jack Nicholson's Casting As Batman's Joker Was Inspired By Marlon Brando's Superman Role

In 1978, Richard Donner gave us the first superhero blockbuster with "Superman." Treating its subject matter with reverence and respect, the movie established comic book adaptations not only as crowd pleasing spectacles, but as spaces in which more weighty themes could be explored. Bolstered by the presence of none other than screen legend Marlon Brando in the role of Superman's father, Jor-El, the film was not just a hit, it was a critical success that gave off an air of prestige. Then, things sort of went downhill.

After 1980's "Superman II," each subsequent entry in the franchise seemed to chip away at the respect superhero movies had earned in 1978. It didn't help that Marvel tried its hand at making a comic book adaptation in the form of 1986's historic flop "Howard The Duck." Of course, It would be 22 years before Marvel got their act together with 2008's "Iron Man" — the film that changed Hollywood forever and signaled the rise of the now omnipresent Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the interim, however, DC and Warner Bros. once again stepped into the fold to help resuscitate the flagging superhero movie, this time with the help of a decidedly darker hero.

With a global total of $411 million, 1989's "Batman" was a box office smash, despite most of the profits going to Jack Nicholson thanks to the historic gross-profits deal he managed to broker. But paying egregious amounts in return for having Nicholson star as Jack Napier/The Joker was probably worth it for Warner Bros. A decade after Donner's "Superman" debuted, the studio could once again claim to have put out a hugely successful crowd-pleaser that also carried a level of prestige. Which, for the producers, was the plan all along.