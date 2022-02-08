The Batman Controversy That Had Tim Burton Fighting For Michael Keaton

Michael Keaton is and has always been my Batman. Don't get me wrong. I love all the actors who have played him over the years — both live-action and animated. It's just that Michael Keaton was the first Batman I saw taken seriously. I'd only watched the Adam West TV reruns before that, and as much fun as they were, they just didn't give me the same thrill the comics did. Then one day, I saw the poster with the logo, and it just sparked something. I was too little at the time to really know about the casting controversy Keaton sparked. I just knew that we were getting a Batman movie, and I was happy.

No one else was, it seems. We think about casting controversies today, and there are more of them every day. Sometimes it's for good reasons, and sometimes it's because Jennifer Lawrence doesn't have the same hair color as Katniss Everdeen did in the books (And oh my God! What is the world coming to because wigs and hair dye don't exist or something?).

For Michael Keaton's casting though, it was because he was a comedy actor known for movies like "Mr. Mom" and "Night Shift." I knew him from those films as well, but as a kid, you don't understand typecasting. Believe it or not, even back in the late 1980s, fans were ripping up publicity info about his casting and writing letters to say how terrible it all was. Just think about that for a moment. Can you imagine a world where the Tim Burton "Batman" and "Batman Returns" Batman was played by Bill Murray, Mel Gibson, or Pierce Brosnan? We could have lived in the darkest timeline, friends.

(Kidding. Gibson would have been the darkest timeline. The other two would have been great, but very, very different.)