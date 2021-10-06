Michael Keaton Still Fits Into His Old Batsuit After 30 Years

Earlier this summer, Keaton described reprising his role as like "muscle memory." His work on the film has already been completed, but told Colbert that it was great to revisit the character once more. He also joked about the massive number of Batman portrayals saying, "I don't know how many there are, like 77 Batmans. I think they should form their own union." Colbert joked back, asking of there was an exclusive "Batman Club" where all of the different actors go to hang out, to which Keaton replied, "No, not until the union is formed."

Keaton first played the role in Tim Burton's 1989 "Batman" film, and reprised the role for 1992's "Batman Returns." The duo left the franchise opening the doors for Val Kilmer and George Clooney to take over in "Batman Forever" and "Batman & Robin" respectively. #FreeTheBatNipple

Keaton will join Ben Affleck in "The Flash," both playing their versions of the Dark Knight himself. The titular Flash (Ezra Miller) time travels and alters timelines, allowing the canonical space for multiple Batmen.

During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in 2020, Keaton famously talked about still donning the suit randomly around the house. "If I am just feeling insecure enough, I will slip into the suit. It just makes me feel a whole lot better," he said to Kimmel. "I will walk around the neighborhood a little bit. By the way, when things around here get a little bit nervous-making, I just put the suit on, and boy, things straighten the f*ck up."

"The Flash" is due in theaters November 4, 2022 and "Dopesick" hits Hulu on October 13, 2021.