Convincing Jack Nicholson To Play The Joker Put Tim Burton In A Less Than Ideal Situation

Calling the production of 1989's "Batman" an uphill struggle is an understatement. There's a reason director Tim Burton claims bringing his vision of the Dark Knight to fruition was "torture." Lawyer-turned-producer Michael E. Uslan, who'd acquired the rights to a Batman movie in the '70s, envisioned a darker cinematic take on the character, and Burton was brought on to make it happen. But keeping things on track was a slog from the outset.

Burton had to work hard to convince Uslan that Michael Keaton should play Batman, and that was just the beginning of his struggles. The director clashed with producer Jon Peters, who reportedly caused Burton to run off set in tears after he told him to add more "pathos and romance" to his movie. Carl Grissom actor Jack Palance also gave Burton a dressing down after a miscommunication on-set. And all of this was happening within the context of a grueling shoot that required the crew to work into the early hours of the morning, often for six days a week.

But Burton at least had Jack Nicholson in his movie, which was nothing short of a coup. The filmmaker, who'd only made 1985's "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" and 1988's "Beetlejuice" prior to taking on the Dark Knight, immediately gave "Batman" some prestige by signing up Nicholson. As producer ​​Peter Guber said in a making-of featurette, "This is the guy from 'The Last Detail' and 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest,' we're talking about a force of nature — an acting force of nature." But like everything else on "Batman," getting Nicholson to agree was a struggle for Burton.