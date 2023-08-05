How Tim Burton Convinced Batman's Producer To Cast Michael Keaton

Decades before internet dwellers decried Robert Pattinson earning the lead role in Matt Reeves' "The Batman," there was the original Batman casting controversy. When Michael Keaton was confirmed for 1989's "Batman," the backlash was significant enough that director Tim Burton had to fight to keep his star. But as with most casting debacles, it turned out to be for nothing. Not only had Keaton figured out Batman's real power lay within Bruce Wayne, the actor was in perfect alignment with Burton's vision for a shadowy, expressionistic reinvention of Batman for a new generation. Which, as it happens, lined up with what producer Michael E. Uslan had envisioned when he set "Batman" 1989 in motion.

The lawyer-turned-producer had acquired the rights to a Batman movie in the '70s, and was intent upon seeing his dream of a truly dark onscreen Dark Knight come to fruition. As Uslan put it, the goal was to show general audiences more familiar with the '60s TV show that there was "more to Batman than pow, zap, and wham." And who better to realize that creative vision than Tim Burton, whose affinity for laconic loner characters and subversive visual styles fit perfectly with Uslan's ambitions?

But while the two seemingly shared a singular vision for a broody Batman, you might be able to imagine how Uslan felt when he learned his director wanted to cast the star of '80s comedies such as "Mr. Mom" and "Night Shift" in the lead.