Michael Keaton's Batman Backlash Was A Catalyst For Mark Hamill's Joker Audition

If you were paying attention to movie culture in the late 1980s, you'll likely recall the controversy surrounding the casting of Michael Keaton in the 1989 film "Batman." The director, Tim Burton, said in a 1989 New York Times article that he auditioned some "very good square-jawed actors," but that he preferred the inner turmoil communicated by Keaton; Burton's Batman was to be dualistic and tortured, not capable and exciting. Because Keaton was better known at the time for comedic roles — including Burton's own 1988 film "Beetlejuice" — some Batman fans balked. The sentiment seemed to say: How could a comedy actor capably communicate the action heroism of a character like Batman?

This author was only 10 years old when Burton's "Batman" was released in theaters, and there was no internet yet for angry fanboys to register their disapproval, so the backlash against Keaton's casting felt distant, informal, and nuncupative. But one can't deny that fan rancor was part of the conversation of "Batman" in the months leading up to its release. It seems that once the film was released, however, a lot of the complaints died down.

In 2023, the now-70-year-old Keaton has reprised his role as Batman in the new superhero film "The Flash." Early backlash, it seems, has evolved into present-day nostalgia.

But back in 1989, the backlash was very real. And it wasn't just about angry fans. Some actors saw Keaton's casting as Batman as a glorious willingness by studios to cast certain actors against type. One such actor was Mark Hamill. In a new interview with Wired, Hamill explained that Keaton's casting was the very thing that emboldened him to audition for roles out of his typical wheelhouse. As such, Hamill auditioned to play the Joker in "Batman: The Animated Series."