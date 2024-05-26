The Correct Order To Watch The Critters Franchise
The Krites — the titular "Critters" from the eponymous film series — are small, furry, extraterrestrial eating machines that are essentially dry-land piranhas. Krites only have impulses toward consumption and chaos. They have human intelligence, but are far more interested in eating than philosophy. The first "Critters" movie, directed by Stephen Herek (of "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure" and "Mr. Holland's Opus" fame) is one of the world's only Easter-themed horror movies, centering on a small Iowa town that discovers Krite eggs and paints them for the Sunday festivities. Naturally, the eggs hatch and the hungry Krites begin wreaking mayhem. Only a pair of alien bounty hunters named Ug (Terrence Mann) and Lee (Jeremy Lawrence in "Critters," Roxanne Kernohan in "Critters 2: The Main Course") can help in stopping the alien threat.
The Krites can roll up into balls like hedgehogs and trundle quickly from place to place. They can also fire poisonous quills from their backs. They're mean little mothers.
The first "Critters" was playfully violent and borderline slapstick. It was also a modest hit, making $13 million on a $3 million budget, and featured notable actors like Dee Wallace, Billy Zane, M. Emmett Walsh, and Lin Shaye. As was the wont of 1980s horror movies, sequels soon followed. "Critters 2" added Eddie Deezen, while "Critters 3" famously marked the film debut of a young Leonardo DiCaprio. "Critters 4" even boasted Angela Bassett, Brad Dourif, and Anne Ramsay among its ensemble.
As of this writing, there have been five feature-length "Critters" movies, as well as a sixth feature that was chopped, Quibi style, into eight 11-minute episodes and broadcast as a TV series on Shudder. Read below to make sure you're watching them in the correct order.
The release order is the best way to go with Critters
The release order (and, in this case, best viewing order) for the "Critters" franchise is pretty straightforward:
- "Critters" (1986)
- "Critters 2: The Main Course" (1988)
- "Critters 3" (1991)
- "Critters 4" (1992)
- "Critters: A New Binge" (TV series, March 2019)
- "Critters Attack!" (June 2019)
The "Critters" series is unique among horror franchises as there is little inter-connective talent across the franchise. Each entry was written and directed by a new team of creative people, with the exception of "Critters 3" screenwriter David J. Schow also co-writing "Critters 4" with Joseph Lyle. Herek began his career with "Critters" and has enjoyed a high-profile Hollywood run ever since, having most recently helmed the romance "Our Little Secret," which is due on Netflix later this year.
Elsewhere, Mick Garris made his directorial debut with "Critters 2" before becoming a mainstay in the horror community, helming 1990s Stephen King TV adaptations "The Stand" and "The Shining." Meanwhile, Kristine Peterson directed "Critters 3," but was already known for B-movies like "Deadly Dreams" and "Body Chemistry." Watching a 12-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio in Peterson's film is an eye-opening experience. One can see that DiCaprio had already developed the same acting tics and mannerisms that he would continue to employ into his 50s.
The most consistent actors in the "Critters" series were Don Kieth Opper — who played the alcoholic-made-good character Charlie — and Terrence Mann. Dee Wallace returned to the series for "Critters Attack!," but played a new character.
None of the same actors or characters appeared in "A New Binge," a very, very low-budget affair that feels shabby and amateurish. It was broadcast in eight episodes yet feels like a single film sliced into eight pieces. It features a Krite/human hybrid, and I encourage you not to think about that. Also, Thomas Lennon is in it.