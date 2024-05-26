The Correct Order To Watch The Critters Franchise

The Krites — the titular "Critters" from the eponymous film series — are small, furry, extraterrestrial eating machines that are essentially dry-land piranhas. Krites only have impulses toward consumption and chaos. They have human intelligence, but are far more interested in eating than philosophy. The first "Critters" movie, directed by Stephen Herek (of "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure" and "Mr. Holland's Opus" fame) is one of the world's only Easter-themed horror movies, centering on a small Iowa town that discovers Krite eggs and paints them for the Sunday festivities. Naturally, the eggs hatch and the hungry Krites begin wreaking mayhem. Only a pair of alien bounty hunters named Ug (Terrence Mann) and Lee (Jeremy Lawrence in "Critters," Roxanne Kernohan in "Critters 2: The Main Course") can help in stopping the alien threat.

The Krites can roll up into balls like hedgehogs and trundle quickly from place to place. They can also fire poisonous quills from their backs. They're mean little mothers.

The first "Critters" was playfully violent and borderline slapstick. It was also a modest hit, making $13 million on a $3 million budget, and featured notable actors like Dee Wallace, Billy Zane, M. Emmett Walsh, and Lin Shaye. As was the wont of 1980s horror movies, sequels soon followed. "Critters 2" added Eddie Deezen, while "Critters 3" famously marked the film debut of a young Leonardo DiCaprio. "Critters 4" even boasted Angela Bassett, Brad Dourif, and Anne Ramsay among its ensemble.

As of this writing, there have been five feature-length "Critters" movies, as well as a sixth feature that was chopped, Quibi style, into eight 11-minute episodes and broadcast as a TV series on Shudder. Read below to make sure you're watching them in the correct order.