Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Showcases The One Thing Recent Burton Films Have Been Missing

Coming up on 40 years later, "Beetlejuice" looks just as good now as it did in 1988. Director Tim Burton's supernatural comedy guides viewers through an Afterlife and Netherworld populated by all sorts of imaginatively ghoulish and often disgusting undead beings brought to life by either puppets or actors in Oscar-winning makeup (including, but not limited to, Michael Keaton as the titular chaos-causing "bio-exorcist"). Their (under)world around them, in contrast, is as cramped and blank as your average bureaucratic office building. It's this juxtaposition of visually humdrum and anarchic elements that gives not just "Beetlejuice" but also so much of Burton's early breakout work their flavor.

That strange, physical quality has also been missing from most of Burton's recent films, so it's a relief to hear that "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" marks his return to a truly hand-crafted aesthetic. Indeed, early reactions say the "Beetlejuice" sequel leans heavily on practical effects, resulting in a movie that looks deliberately yet stylishly artificial — and even when digital components come into play, they're designed to resemble the decades-old stop-motion trickery from the original "Beetlejuice."

Speaking at a press event attended by /Film's Jacob Hall (along with much of the "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" cast), Burton reaffirmed that he and Keaton were in immediate agreement about that aspect of the sequel. Even so, Burton avoided rewatching "Beetlejuice," reasoning that it was more important to evoke the film's spirit than its exact look: