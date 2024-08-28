The First Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Reactions Are All Saying The Same Thing

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is hitting theaters soon, and first reactions are starting to roll in ... so how do early audiences feel about this long-awaited sequel?

Tim Burton's followup to his 1988 classic "Beetlejuice" — which brings Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, and Winona Ryder back as Betelgeuse, Delia Deetz, and Lydia Deetz alongside new cast members Jenna Ortega (Burton's star on "Wednesday"), Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Willem Dafoe — officially hits theaters in the United States on September 6, but critics who got to see an advance screening are finally chiming in with their thoughts on social media.

What's the initial verdict on "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," based on critics who saw the movie at the Venice Film Festival? It's pretty good, apparently! IndieWire's Sophie Monks Kaufman posted her official review (on X, formerly known as Twitter) with a blurb that praised Burton's vision, writing, "Burton has married his jamboree of gags, visual spectacle, and charming practical effects with a distinctly human tale." Along with their own review, The Playlist posted, "Tim Burton Is Back & At His Best in Decades." Other critics, like Ema Sasic, joined in and praised the film; as Sasic wrote, "['Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'] is ghoulishly fun! Burton honors his first film with throwbacks, all while expanding his characters and world to make a delightful new story. The whole cast got the assignment and delivers plenty of laughs. So many great set pieces in the afterlife too."