Winona Ryder Reveals What Young Lydia Would Think Of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's Older Lydia

Tim Burton has always made films about "himself" in the sense that his movies are all about odd eccentrics or outsiders that he clearly relates to. As he's gotten older, however, his best movies have also not-so-coincidentally touched upon what happens to people like that as they age. "Big Fish," for example, is about a whimsical storyteller whose once-adoring son, having grown up hearing his dad's tall tales over and over, now finds him more infuriating than charming. Similarly, Burton's Margaret Keane biopic "Big Eyes" is about a quirky artist who, having long since settled down and started a family, comes to realize she's no longer content letting her husband take the credit for her work like when she was younger.

That bodes well for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," a legacy sequel that Burton himself would tell you was heavily informed by his own real-life experiences in the nearly 40 years since his original 1988 classic hit theaters. Winona Ryder's iconic goth weirdo Lydia Deetz was arguably Burton's first true onscreen avatar when she made her debut in that movie, yearning for nothing more than to dress entirely in black and hang out with the dead (à la a teen Burton chilling by himself at the local cemetery in his home city of Burbank). By the time "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" begins, though, Lydia appears to be living a far more conventional life, complete with a daughter named Astrid (Jenna Ortega), a romantic partner named Rory (Justin Theroux), and a job as a television personality (the "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" trailer shows her performing for her show by asking: "The living. The dead. Can they coexist?").

Would teen Lydia feel betrayed, knowing her older self had become such a normie? (Relatively speaking, that is; the Deetzes' version of "normal" is not like other families', which was the very basis of the conflict in the original "Beetlejuice.") Interviewing her at the "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" junket, /Film's Jacob Hall got a chance to ask Ryder that very question.