Freaky Friday 2 Is Freakin' Happening, With Jamie Lee Curtis And Lindsay Lohan In Talks To Return

For one glorious and weirdly prolonged moment in the early 2000s, audiences simply couldn't get enough of body-swap comedies. Two extremely different people from very opposite walks of life magically turned into each other overnight! They looked the same and talked the same, but deep down they weren't who they seemed to be! Hijinks ensued!

Because Hollywood is absolutely no fun and more or less stopped letting movie stars do their thing, this trend died out with a whimper over time (we used to be a proper country, etc.) ... but maybe it's now getting the comeback it deserves? Rather than something new and original, however, Disney is going back to the drawing board and resurrecting 2003's Millennial classic "Freaky Friday." I guess we'll take what we can get at this point. The Hollywood Reporter has the scoop on a new sequel in the works, finally gaining traction over 20 years after the original. That's not all, though. Stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are reportedly "in negotiations" to reprise their roles as everybody's favorite mother/daughter duo of Anna and Tess Coleman, who inexplicably switch bodies one fateful night after a particularly intense argument, some fortune cookies, and an oddly-timed earthquake. Naturally, only love and mutual understanding of each other's situations could reverse their fates.

The comeback narrative extends to both (potentially) returning stars, too, as Curtis is riding high off of her Oscar-winning turn in "Everything Everywhere All At Once" along with her appearances in David Gordon Green's "Halloween" movies as Laurie Strode. Lohan, meanwhile, recently cameoed in the "Mean Girls" movie musical. More details below!