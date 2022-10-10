Jamie Lee Curtis Has Already Pitched A Freaky Friday Sequel To Disney

There are more versions of "Freaky Friday" than the casual reader may realize. The original 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers ("Once Upon a Mattress") is about a 13-year-old girl named Annabel and her put-upon mother as they are currently living through a period of antagonism. In what might be considered a grand cosmic joke, Annabel and her mother magically swap bodies for a day — a freaky Friday — forcing them to live one another's lives and see how difficult the other has it. They eventually swap back having learned important lessons. The book borrows its premise from an 1882 fantasy novel by F. Anstey called "Vice Versa, or a Lesson to Fathers." Rodgers wrote two sequels, "A Billion for Boris" in 1974 and "Summer Switch" in 1982.

"Freaky Friday" was first adapted to film in 1976 by director Gary Nelson in a celebrated version starring Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris. Thanks to heavy rotation on TV, "Freaky Friday" became something of a Gen-X staple. In 1984, there was a TV movie adaptation of "Summer Switch." In 1995, Melanie Mayron ("The Babysitter's Club," "Mean Girls 2") directed a TV movie adaptation of "Freaky Friday" starring Gaby Hoffman and Shelley Long. In 2003, Mark Waters directed a successful and high-profile version with Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. In 2016, a "Freaky Friday" musical debuted on Broadway with Emma Hunton and Heidi Blickenstaff in the central roles, and that musical was adapted into another TV movie in 2018 with Cozi Zyehlsdorff replacing Blickenstaff.

The most recent film iteration of Rodgers' novel was Christopher Landon's "Freaky," a twist on the formula that saw a teenage girl magically swapping bodies with a sociopathic serial killer. Shenanigans, as they say, ensue.