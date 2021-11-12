Britney Spears Finally Freed From Conservatorship After 13 Years

Britney Spears is free. A California court has ended the conservatorship that had seen her father, Jamie Spears, exert legal control over her affairs since 2008.

In a hearing on November 12, 2021, per Variety, a judge ruled that the conservatorship over Britney's estate "is no longer required." Spears herself was not at the hearing, but the attorney who was there on her behalf stated, "We have engaged in an orderly transition of power."

The "power" here refers to the "limited and administrative power" that will allow an accountant to execute the trust for Spears' financial estate, transferring in outside assets. Spears has a temporary conservator, Jody Montgomery, who manages her "day-to-day wellbeing" and her "medical decisions" and who she will continue to work with, but her attorney said the following:

"Ms. Montgomery will stay in her life; Ms. Montgomery will be there for her. Ms. Spears can live a safe, happy, fulfilling life after this conservatorship."

This year has seen several documentaries centered on Spears, her career, and the conservatorship, which sparked the #FreeBritney movement among fans due to its involuntary and draconian nature. First, there was "The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears," on FX and FX on Hulu in February. Then, Netflix made its own documentary, "Britney vs Spears," in September. The surprise announcement of "Controlling Britney Spears," a follow-up to "Framing Britney Spears," dropped days later.