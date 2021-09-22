Britney Vs Spears Trailer: The Decade-Long Legal Battle To #FreeBritney

A lot of new info has been circulating over the past year, so let's play a quick game of catch up with the Spears conservatorship story. Back in 2008, media outlets obsessed over every detail of Britney's life. Paparazzi relentlessly harassed the young star and celebrity reports brutally ripped into her life, including the tumultuous custody battle for her children. Spears' mental health suffered, which led to a string of public meltdowns and the establishment of what became a 13-year conservatorship, placing her father in charge of her financial, medical and personal affairs.

The Hulu doc "Framing Britney Spears" focused on the circumstances of the conservatorship but was especially interested in the fanbase response. The #FreeBritney social media movement brought together fans and activists determined to spread awareness about the conservatorship and help put an end to it. Which, occasionally, led to very in-depth analysis of the pop star's Instagram posts.

Spears herself has been blocked from media interviews and public appearances under the restrictions of the conservatorship. She alluded to this in her June statement to the judge, revealing that she "needs" approval for interviews where she can actually speak the truth. She added:

"I have the right to use my voice and take up for myself. I can't let the public know anything they did to me and by not saying anything, is saying it's okay."

Earlier this month, Spears' father, Jamie, finally responded, asking a judge to end her 13-year conservatorship:

"If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance."

"Britney vs Spears" premieres on Netflix on September 28, 2021, the day before Britney's next appearance in court.