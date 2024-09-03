Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Review: Tim Burton Gets His Mojo Back In This Funny, Shaggy Sequel

The beauty of Tim Burton's 1987 gonzo masterpiece "Beetlejuice" is that it feels like the undiluted vision of a mad man. A singular artist, working against a certain number on constraints, with a script that defies logic and good taste. The fact that the film got made at all is one of those little Hollywood miracles. The fact that it was a hit, and launched a few major careers, boggles the mind.

36 years later, we have "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," a long-gestating sequel that arrives in a very different landscape. Tim Burton is now an established mainstream brand as much as he is a film director. Winona Ryder is enjoying a career resurgence for a new generation thanks to her work in the streaming world. And Michael Keaton's Beetlejuice, a grotesque, horny, utterly loathsome creep will pose for pictures with you at theme parks. It would've been easy for the sequel to sand off the edges, to go through the motions, to phone it all in.

But it doesn't do that. While "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" can't quite match the highs of the original (how could it?), it's a film that's directly and distinctly in-tune with its predecessor. By returning to the scene of a past masterpiece, Burton has recaptured the lightning that made him a household name in the first place, that maniacal, go-for-broke energy that was so popular and special that time has only made it mainstream. "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" doesn't feel like it's shattering a mold, but it certainly does a fine job of reminding us why that mold-shattering was so deeply impactful in the first place.