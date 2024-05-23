Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Officially Confirms The Death Of One Original Character

When the teaser trailer for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" debuted last March, our reintroduction to Delia Deetz (Catherine O'Hara) and Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) was a somber one. The mother and daughter were standing graveside in a cemetery, mourning an undisclosed character. Fans of the original quickly guessed that the person being committed to the Earth was the family's patriarch, Charles Deetz (Jeffrey Jones), but Tim Burton, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, refused to confirm this suspicion. "We'll see," was all he said at the time.

Two months later, with the release of the first full theatrical trailer, this minor mystery has been solved thanks to an utterance by Jenna Ortega, who plays Lydia's rebellious teenage daughter Astrid. "I can't believe grandpa's dead." It's Charles' death, then, that serves as the catalyst for the sequel's plot, as confirmed by the following synopsis:

After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Alas, what may arrive as a shock in the world of the film is, sadly, very believable in real life.