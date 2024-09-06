Could Beetlejuice 3 Happen? Here's What Tim Burton Has To Say

The way things are going, financially anyway, it would make a great deal of sense for Warner Bros. to want "Beetlejuice 3" to happen. Money talks. It always does. That said, Burton isn't getting any younger. Heck, he was considering retirement before this movie came around. Keaton is also in his '70s, and he probably wouldn't be around to play the title character again in another 30 years, as Burton half-joked.

Basically, if "Beetlejuice 3" is not going to be an immediate priority for Burton creatively, it would have to be with another filmmaker. That seems very unlikely as well, given that both of these films feel like they live or die by Burton's very unique perspective as a filmmaker. That's not easy to emulate. Plus, we can't imagine Keaton wanting to return without Burton's involvement. More importantly, is there even anything worth exploring in a third film?

The sequel does make a reference to Lydia's real mother, who we never see on screen. At the press event, Burton was also asked about the possibility of seeing that character at some point. "We'll see," is all he had to say there. So that's one potential avenue to explore. There's also Jenna Ortega's new character, who could take the torch and run with it in a follow-up. Ortega is the reason "Beetlejuice 2" happened in the first place, after all. Otherwise, there's not an overt cliffhanger, though the end of the movie does leave things open-ended for a potential third movie.

What's clear is that Burton wasn't trying to set up another movie in this sequel. He had a story he wanted to tell, he executed that story, and he didn't leave any threads dangling that demanded to be answered. If a third movie were to happen, it would be because a new story came about that needed telling. Taking everything we have before us, it's hard to imagine it happening anytime soon.

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is in theaters now.